All the Details on Yara Shahidi's High Trio Ponytail

ESC: Yara Shahidi, NAACP

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

There's more to Yara Shahidi's hairstyle than meets the eye.

In honor of the 49th NAACP Image Awards, the Grown-ish star appeared on the carpet with an "embellished high trio braided ponytail," created by celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson.

"The look was actually inspired by the first episode of Grown-ish—Zoey's ponytail," Nai'vasha told E! News. 

The hairstyle is a celebration of the actress' transition from supporting actress on black-ish to leading lady on the new college-set television series, a large accomplishment for the 17-year-old star. However, in comparison to the long braid in the series, her red carpet look features three braids with kinky texture.

"I used the kinkiest Marley hair I could find," she shared, gladly revealing the length and texture of the style comes from the hair she added. "I felt like it give it that bit of texture that we don't often see. When we see a braided ponytail on the carpet, we see that straight ponytail that everyone braids, so I wanted to do something different."

The NAACP Images Awards on MLK Day is the perfect opportunity to do something different that pays homage to the African-American community. Kinky hair does that, especially on the ultimate platform for American beauty: the red carpet. 

To achieve the look, the beauty pro used Tailah Waajid Green Apple & Aloe Nutrition Leave-In Conditioner, Curls, Waves, Naturals Curly Curl Gello and Shea Monoi Oil to smooth hair into a tight ponytail, section it into three sections, and then add in the Marley hair to create three braids. To finish it, she added a metallic accessory, courtesy of Oribe.

Love this look? Check out the best beauty looks from the 2018 NAACP Image Awards below! 

ESC: Andra Day, NAACP

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Andra Day

The "Stand Up for Something" singer transformed pearls and classic finger waves into a modern hairstyle, courtesy of vintage-inspired hairstylist Tony Medina. Paired with blue smoky eye and pearly earrings, this star's Hollywood glam made everyone stop and stare.

ESC: Issa Rae, NAACP

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Issa Rae

The Insecure actress's green eyeliner is a perfect addition to her sparkling gown. She finished the look with a twists-on-twists up-do, courtesy of celeb natural hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood, making the back view as epic as the front.

ESC: Kerry Washington, NAACP

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

The Scandal star's voluminous, pulled back look with her statement earrings and natural makeup makes her hair texture the star.

ESC: Jussie Smollett, NAACP

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jessie Smollett

The Empire star brings his natural curls to the carpet for an effortless, yet well groomed, look at the ceremony.

ESC: Logan Browning, NAACP

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Logan Browning

The Dear White People star is a red carpet queen with a super neat crown braid from celeb hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson.

ESC: Tracee Ellis Ross, NAACP

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish star demonstrates that less is more with nude-toned makeup and a long braided ponytail.

ESC: Rutina Wesley, NAACP

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Rutina Wesley

The Queen Sugar stars' locs, which gracefully sit on one shoulder, are a beautiful addition to the carpet.

ESC: Omari Hardwick, NAACP

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Omari Hardwick

There isn't a hair out of place on the Power star's face or head.

ESC: Yara Shahidi, NAACP

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish star's textured braids, created with Marley hair, is a refreshing take on the long braid.

ESC: Storm Reid, NAACP

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Storm Reid

The Wrinkle in Time actress' pretty box braids, paired with perfectly brushed baby hair, is as elegant as it is interesting.

ESC: Bianca Lawson, NAACP

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bianca Lawson

The Queen Sugar actress' beauty pops on the red carpet, due to her brilliant red lipstick.

ESC: Amara La Negra, NAACP

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Amara Le Negra

The Love & Hip-Hop star makes a major impact with her perfectly shaped afro.

ESC: Danielle Brooks, NAACP

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Danielle Brooks

The Orange Is the New Black star embellishes her crown braid with blue-toned pearls and it's epic.

