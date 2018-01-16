Why Jimmy Kimmel's Twitter Feud With Kanye West Made Him ''So Happy''

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jan. 16, 2018 2:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, This Is Us

This Is Us Reveals Crucial Clue About Jack's Death

Carrie Underwood's First Photo After Face Stitches

Dylan Farrow, Woody Allen

Dylan Farrow Addresses Sexual Abuse Claims Against Woody Allen: "I Am Telling the Truth"

Jimmy Kimmel

Eric Ray Davidson

It was a simpler time when the most unpredictable public figure on Twitter was Kanye West, but not even his 2013 tirade against Jimmy Kimmel ruffled the late-night host's feathers.  

Kimmel is GQ magazine's February 2018 cover star, in it discussing why even the most flammable of celebrity interactions actually bring him joy. Case in point: That time when Yeezy lashed out at Kimmel over a sketch shown on Jimmy Kimmel Live! spoofing an interview West had given. 

Calling Kimmel a "manipulative mother f--cker," West's all-caps rant continued in part, "JIMMY KIMMEL PUT YOURSELF IN MY SHOES... OH NO THAT MEANS YOU WOULD HAVE GOTTEN TOO MUCH GOOD P----Y IN YOUR LIFE."

Photos

Celebrity Mean Tweets From Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kanye West, Jimmy Kimmel, Twitter

Twitter

And perhaps most memorably, the rapper also tweeted, "SHOULD I DO A SPOOF ABOUT YOUR FACE OR YOU F--KING BEN AFFLECK…#NODISRESPECTTOBENAFFLECK #ALLDISRESPECTTOJIMMYKIMMEL!!!!"

So what's Kimmel's take on the feud almost five years later? 

"I live for moments like that," he told GQ. "When I got in a Twitter battle with Kanye, I was so happy. My wife [Molly McNearney] makes fun of me. She's like, ‘You are so happy right now.' I'm absolutely beaming. I feel very confident in a situation like that."

Jimmy and West have since buried the hatchet, with Kim Kardashian actually reading one of her husband's infamous tweets during a "Mean Tweets" segment in honor of the comedian's 50th birthday. 

Jimmy Kimmel

Eric Ray Davidson

The hip-hop artist would ultimately make an appearance on Kimmel's show, comparing the back-and-forth to a "high school" squabble. 

West defended himself, "I'm not running for office. I'm just here to make good music. When I did that interview [with BBC], I was really vocal with a lot of things I've been dealing over the last 10 years. For me, I'm a creative genius, and I know you're not supposed to say that about yourself. I say things the wrong way a lot of times, but my intention's always positive. For me to say I wasn't a genius, I would be lying to you and myself."

From Kimmel's perspective, he sees value in pushing the envelope with his comedy. 

"You take a risk when you make a comment that is dark," he explained. "In a way, it's you saying, ‘I trust you. I trust your sense of humor, and I trust that you will not use this against me.' It's a little gift, I think. When somebody makes a truly offensive joke to me, I love them a little bit more. If it's just offensive, it's no good. But there's nothing better than when something emotional or serious is going on, maybe it's a wedding toast, and somebody funny leans over and whispers something terrible into your ear. I live for those moments. I live for being the one who does the whispering."

The February 2018 issue of GQ is on stands now.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jimmy Kimmel , Apple News , Kanye West , Top Stories , Feuds , Magazines , GQ , Twitter
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.