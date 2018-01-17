Ashley Graham Goes Topless for Bright and Bold V Magazine Accessories Shoot

Ever the posing pro, Graham looks undeniably confident. In May 2017, the America's Next Top Model judge posed nude for an unretouched black and white photo shoot for the magazine, complete with an empowering accompanying interview.

"I remember my first signs of cellulite, in middle school. I remember telling my mom, 'Isn't it disgusting? It's so ugly.' She pulled her pants down and said, 'Look, I have it, too.' And I was like, 'Gasp!' She looked at me, then at it, and just rolled her eyes. She didn't tell me that it's beautiful or ugly. She just made it a nonissue," she told Tracee Ellis Ross, who interviewed her for the magazine at the time.