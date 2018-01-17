Ashley Graham Goes Topless for Bright and Bold V Magazine Accessories Shoot

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jan. 17, 2018 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Meghan Markle, Suits, Wedding Dress

Countdown to the Royal Wedding: The Battle to Dress Meghan Markle for Her Big Day

Reese Witherspoon, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Time's Up and Condé Nast Auctioning Off 2018 Golden Globes Dresses Worn by Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek and More

ESC: Versace, Kate Moss 1990

A Look Back at Gianni Versace's Best Celebrity Looks

Ashley Graham, V Magazine

Ben Hassett

Ashley Graham is making a sartorial splash. 

For the latest issue of V magazine, the supermodel stripped down and made quite a colorful statement in the name of accessories. Sporting standout earrings, Louis Vuitton and Fendi purses, the body positive activist struck a few shirtless poses for the camera.

There's no shortage of color at play in the pop art-inspired images. Meanwhile, Graham's graphic eye makeup looks are the work of makeup artist to the stars and Maybelline's global makeup artist, Erin Parsons

Photos

Best Body Diversity & Plus-Size Model Campaigns

Ashley Graham, V Magazine

Ben Hassett

Ever the posing pro, Graham looks undeniably confident. In May 2017, the America's Next Top Model judge posed nude for an unretouched black and white photo shoot for the magazine, complete with an empowering accompanying interview.  

"I remember my first signs of cellulite, in middle school. I remember telling my mom, 'Isn't it disgusting? It's so ugly.' She pulled her pants down and said, 'Look, I have it, too.' And I was like, 'Gasp!' She looked at me, then at it, and just rolled her eyes. She didn't tell me that it's beautiful or ugly. She just made it a nonissue," she told Tracee Ellis Ross, who interviewed her for the magazine at the time. 

"It doesn't define my worth. If women like you and me continue to preach that, then I feel like younger girls are going to grasp it and they're going to be like, 'Who cares!'"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashley Graham , Fashion , Naked , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.