Jermaine Dupri Laughs Off Janet Jackson Romance Rumors: "It's Just Speculation"

Tue., Jan. 16, 2018

Jermaine Dupri is addressing rumors he's back together with Janet Jackson.

The music producer was a guest on Power 105.1's Breakfast Club on Tuesday and laughed off the romance speculation that's been circulating for months. "I don't know anything about it," Jermaine said in response to the many rumors about him and Janet.

When asked if they are at least friends, Jermaine said, "I don't know if that's… we've always been friends… I don't know if we've never not been friends."

He then went on to say, "Nobody has ever seen us together...it's just speculation I guess when somebody gets single."

And while Jermaine acknowledged that their fans want to see him and Janet back together, he shared with a laugh that "none of this stuff is actually true."

"I dated Janet for damn near 10 years. Why would I hide?" Jermaine continued. "Why am I going to sneak around with somebody y'all know I've been with?"

Janet and Jermaine broke up in 2009 and a source told E! News in November that they were reconnecting after her split from Wissam Al Mana

"They are friends before anything so they are just seeing what happens on the romantic side," a source shared with E! News in December.

 

Last month, Us Weekly reported that Jermaine and Janet are "100 percent back together and in love."

