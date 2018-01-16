Fiona, You've Got Some Competition! Baby Hippo Born at Disney World's Animal Kingdom

Courtesy David Roark/Disney
There's one more baby hippo in the world, and we're all better off for it.
Disney World's Animal Kingdom announced over the weekend that the park's mama hippo, Tuma, gave birth to a calf of her own. The adorable aquatic mammal is bonding with Tuma for the time being, so its sex and weight is currently unknown and a name has not been announced.
When it comes to the viral animal world, this baby hippo could learn a thing or two from (you guessed it) Fiona the Hippo. Disney's latest addition is already off to a great start, because like Fiona, it made history as the first Nile hippopotamus to be born at their respective sanctuary's in quite some time.
Fiona was the first hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 75 years, while Animal Kingdom is welcoming its own newborn for the first time in 13 years.
So when can Disney World visitors expect to come face-to-face with the baby hippo? Not immediately, as Tuma's calf will nurse until the animal care team decides it can make their big debut. The mother-child duo will eventually be incorporated in Animal Kingdom's Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction and the Wild Africa Trek experience.
Disney is participating in the Species Survival Plan, according to the Orlando Sentinel, an initiative from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to help conserve animal populations in danger of extinction.
Meanwhile, Fiona the Hippo continues to thrive at the Cincinnati Zoo and recently weighed in at just under 650-lbs.
Congratulations to the Animal Kingdom team and proud mama Tuma!