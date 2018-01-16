The Jonas Brothers Reactivated Their Instagram and Twitter Lost Its Mind

Fans were sending an "SOS" on Twitter last night.
The Jonas Brothers' official Instagram was reactivated last night, a move that was first reported by The Bachelor fan favorite, Ashley I.
Cue Twitter fans losing their minds and raising the question—are the JoBros getting back together? That's what superfans of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas are certainly hoping and thinking!
For a refresher: The Jonas Brothers officially broke up in October 2013 after rumors of some serious drama between the bros. In a Good Morning, America interview at the time, Nick, the youngest JoBro, said that they had reached a place where they "feel like we're best suited to do our own individual things, all things we're passionate about, and choose to be brothers first."
The boys have gone on to achieve some major accomplishments. After the break-up, Nick launched a solo career, releasing his platinum-selling album Nick Jonas, which featured hits "Jealous" and "Chains." Joe formed the band DNCE with fellow musicians JinJoo Lee, Cole Whittle and Jack Lawless and shot to the top of the charts with "Cake by the Ocean." In 2017, the middle Jonas also got engaged to Game of Thrones actressSophie Turner. Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle Jonas starred in a reality TV show for a year, before putting fame on the back burner and welcoming two daughters, Valentina and Elena, into the world.
So far, there's no word on if the rumors of a reunion are true, but one thing's for sure, Jonas Brothers fans are alive and well.
Are the boys getting the band back? Here's a round up of our favorite thoughts on last night's Insta moment...
Interrupting this Bachelor episode to say...The Jonas Brothers have reactivated their Instagram.— Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) January 16, 2018
THE JONAS BROTHERS REACTIVATED THEIR INSTAGRAM Y'ALL pic.twitter.com/R0Kt3uY1wm— britta (@mogirlprobs) January 16, 2018
Me waiting for an explanation as to why the Jonas Brothers reactivated their Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/Su43CPDwjD— Marissa (@marissamae_) January 16, 2018
So Zac Efron is in a musical, there was a Hannah Montana reunion, Jennifer Stone did the WOWP hat dance, and now the Jonas Brothers reactivated their instagram account WHAT IS HAPPENING IS IT 2008 AGAIN I'M LIVING IN THIS MOMENT OMG WOW— Joey Dato (@joeyydato) January 16, 2018
the general public once they found out the jonas brothers reactivated their instagram account pic.twitter.com/8rEE5ndKmT— basima (@basimakarzoun) January 16, 2018
the jonas brothers have reactivated their instagram so 2018 is already better than 2017— 50 Shades of Awkward (@OhWowThatsAwk) January 16, 2018
THE JONAS BROTHERS REACTIVATED THEIR INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT pic.twitter.com/Nxmi82Zsco— ?????????????? ???????????? (@CamWright95) January 16, 2018
so the jonas brothers reactivated their instagram account which means they?re most likely making a comeback, i never ever thought we?d be getting a jonas brothers reunion before a 1d one— sandra (@louistomIinsan) January 16, 2018
The Jonas Brothers reactivated their instagram?! Everyone is freaking out and I?m confused. Is a reunion coming??? pic.twitter.com/XgBFVi4FbS— Justin x Camila (@JB_Cabello) January 16, 2018
Twitter: #JonasBrothers are trending & coming back— Vianka Gurrola (@viankagurrola) January 16, 2018
All the people in their 20s rn: pic.twitter.com/FaeSVklYBu
Do you think they're getting back together?
