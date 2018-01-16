The Jonas Brothers Reactivated Their Instagram and Twitter Lost Its Mind

  • By
  • &

by Amanda Rothenberg | Tue., Jan. 16, 2018 12:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Anniversary

Kim Kardashian's Family Celebrates the Arrival of Baby No. 3

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

All the Baby Names Kim Kardashian Has Nixed Over the Years

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, This Is Us

This Is Us Reveals Crucial Clue About Jack's Death

Fans were sending an "SOS" on Twitter last night.

The Jonas Brothers' official Instagram was reactivated last night, a move that was first reported by The Bachelor fan favorite, Ashley I.

Cue Twitter fans losing their minds and raising the question—are the JoBros getting back together? That's what superfans of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas are certainly hoping and thinking!

For a refresher: The Jonas Brothers officially broke up in October 2013 after rumors of some serious drama between the bros. In a Good Morning, America interview at the time, Nick, the youngest JoBro, said that they had reached a place where they "feel like we're best suited to do our own individual things, all things we're passionate about, and choose to be brothers first."

Photos

Jonas Brothers Through the Years

The boys have gone on to achieve some major accomplishments. After the break-up, Nick launched a solo career, releasing his platinum-selling album Nick Jonas, which featured hits "Jealous" and "Chains." Joe formed the band DNCE with fellow musicians JinJoo Lee, Cole Whittle and Jack Lawless and shot to the top of the charts with "Cake by the Ocean." In 2017, the middle Jonas also got engaged to Game of Thrones actressSophie Turner. Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle Jonas starred in a reality TV show for a year, before putting fame on the back burner and welcoming two daughters, Valentina and Elena, into the world.

So far, there's no word on if the rumors of a reunion are true, but one thing's for sure, Jonas Brothers fans are alive and well. 

Are the boys getting the band back? Here's a round up of our favorite thoughts on last night's Insta moment...

Do you think they're getting back together?

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Jonas Brothers , Nick Jonas , Joe Jonas , Kevin Jonas
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.