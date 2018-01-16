Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Makeup Artist Reveals How to Get a Red Carpet Glow

Celeb makeup artist Patrick Ta is a red carpet regular.
While you may not see him in front of the cameras, his client roster, which includes Jenna Dewan Tatum, Olivia Munn, Chrissy Teigen and Gigi Hadid (to name a few), is invited to the vast majority of A-list events. Therefore, his schedule is just as packed (if not more) as top celebrities. And, if you're lucky enough to reserve his time, you're sure to end up with a look that lights up the carpet (literally and figuratively).
In honor of the launch of the Cover FX Glitter Drops and Shimmer Veils, the celebrity makeup artist completed a live demonstration using the glitter-infused products and revealed his tips for achieving radiant skin on camera.
"Depending on whether you're going to be on camera or not, I like to apply [highlighter] to the highest, flattest point on your face," the beauty pro suggested while applying the Glitter Drops (a.k.a. Custom Enhancer Drops) in Moonlight to the model's face with a flat brush. "I was so confused when I would do my clients' makeup and I'd put so much highlighter on, but there would be no pay off in the photos. I was applying it to where the cheekbone curved in…but if you apply it right on to the flattest point of the cheekbone, when you turn to the side or if you're walking down the street and the sun hits you, it's the best."
After applying the glitter drops just above the model's contour, her golden radiance was hard to miss.
"When I started using liquid highlighter, I feel like you can see the glow from a mile away," he explained. "I do makeup on the red carpet more than like everyday…I love highlighters that look rich and wet, like skin. There's a difference between that and having a cheap highlighter that makes your skin look dry and accentuates all of the bumps and wrinkles that nobody wants."
Her radiance, however, didn't stop at her cheeks. To get the camera to pick up her pout, the beauty pro added the Shimmer Veil (which would normally be worn as an eyeshadow) to the model's lips.
"When you put a little glow right onto the center of your lips, if you're going to a red carpet, when the camera hits and it ties the whole look together," he recommended to the audience of beauty editors, bloggers and makeup artists.
