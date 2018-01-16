Why The Assassination of Gianni Versace Isn't Just About the Infamous Murder

Season two of American Crime Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, depicts just what the title says it does, but there's much more to the show besides Andrew Cunanan gunning down fashion visionary Gianni Versace.

"I think Versace is the great life force," The Assassination of Gianni Versace writer Tom Rob Smith told E! News at the 2018 TCA winter press tour. "This is a story about two people…both gay men and one grows up, navigates the pitfalls of homophobia, creates this enormous fashion empire…and someone else…who is equally brilliant, very clever young man, Andrew Cunanan, why does he grow up and achieve nothing? And is full of bitterness and decides that rather than create something is going to destroy things. The contrast between the creator and the destroyer is the central energy."