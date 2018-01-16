Catherine Zeta-Jones on Michael Douglas Sexual Misconduct Allegations: "There Was No Other Way Than to Be Preemptive"

After Michael Douglas publicly and preemptively addressed behind-the-scenes sexual misconduct allegations about him, his wife of nearly two decades has addressed how it all unfolded.

Last week, the Oscar winner gave an interview to Deadline denying private claims that had yet to be publicized from a former employee, whom had worked on development at his company more than 30 years prior. According to the actor, he had been accused of using "colorful" language in front of her, speaking "raunchily" with friends in front of her, blackballing her from the industry and masturbating in front of her. Douglas denied the blackballing and masturbating claims, calling the latter a "complete lie," and apologized for any "colorful" language. "None of it was directed at her; she didn't say it was. It was my office and that was the tone that I set," he told the website. As he explained of his decision to come forward, "I felt the need to get ahead of this."

In a new interview, Catherine Zeta-Jones addressed her famous husband's headline-making decision.