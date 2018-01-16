EXCLUSIVE!

Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Is Not Engaged to Randall Emmett Despite Ring Photo

Lala Kent is addressing engagement rumors.

The Vanderpump Rules star appeared on E!'s Daily Pop on Tuesday and dished to co-hosts Nina Parker and Morgan Stewart about her relationship status with Randall Emmett. On Jan. 10, Lala posted a photo to Instagram, in which it appeared she was showing off her ring, with the caption, "I love you, R.E."

Lala's post immediately sparked engagement rumors, but the Bravo star shut down the speculation on Tuesday.

"So we've been together...we'll be together two years in February and he gave this to me three months after we started...like if you watch last season I have the same ring on," Lala said on Daily Pop.

I love you, R.E.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on

When asked why she posted the picture, Lala replied, "I was extremely drunk that night, I don't think I meant...I don't think I really even thought about the ring. I think I just posted a picture and the ring happened to be in it."

She went on to say that the post "didn't mean anything" and the ring symbolizes that they're "committed to each other."

Lala then told the co-hosts, "So it's not an engagement ring, we call it the ring before the ring."

Lala went public with her newly divorced boyfriend Randall on Instagram on New Year's Day.

Watch the Daily Pop video above to see Lala talk about her relationship and more!

Vanderpump Rules airs Monday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

