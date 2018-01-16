Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Is Not Engaged to Randall Emmett Despite Ring Photo

Lala Kent is addressing engagement rumors.

The Vanderpump Rules star appeared on E!'s Daily Pop on Tuesday and dished to co-hosts Nina Parker and Morgan Stewart about her relationship status with Randall Emmett. On Jan. 10, Lala posted a photo to Instagram, in which it appeared she was showing off her ring, with the caption, "I love you, R.E."

Lala's post immediately sparked engagement rumors, but the Bravo star shut down the speculation on Tuesday.

"So we've been together...we'll be together two years in February and he gave this to me three months after we started...like if you watch last season I have the same ring on," Lala said on Daily Pop.