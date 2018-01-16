Black Lightning's Cress Williams on Why His Show Is Unlike Any Other Superhero Series on TV

Black Lightning isn't your typical superhero show. For one, The CW's upcoming series doesn't star a strapping twenty-something that fans have come to expect from the Arrowverse. Instead there's Cress Williams, 47, playing the titular role of Black Lightning aka Jefferson Pierce.

"I am massively excited. I love superheroes, and I get to be one now! Their track record—that's the best place to be. I want to be there for a very long time, and fight crime for a very long time," Williams told E! News at Comic-Con this summer.

It's a dream come true for Williams.

"I'm a bit older so I didn't know if it was really going to happen, thankfully this hero came out of a retirement," he said.