Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Share First Photos of Their Twins

Here's the cutest thing you'll see today!

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova managed to keep their pregnancy a complete secret, but the "EL Baño" singer just did something unexpected and shared the first photo of one of his twins.

"My sunshine", he captioned the touching photo with his newborn child.

An hour later, the former tennis star shared a different photo with the other twin baby along with the same caption, "My sunshine."

In December the couple became parents for the first time and welcomed twins, a boy and a girl.

According to TMZ, the twins are named Nicholas and Lucy. The former professional tennis player gave birth on December 16, 2017, in Miami.

This news will come as a surprise to many fans of the low-key couple, who managed to keep the pregnancy private for nine months! Anna, 36, and singer Enrique, 42, have been together for 16 years and are clearly very good at keeping their relationship very private.