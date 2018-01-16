SUNDAYS
Before Baby West, There Was Big Sister North: Take a Look Back at Her Fabulous Firsts!

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Jan. 16, 2018 10:00 AM

Congratulations are in order for the Kardashian-West family! 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child Monday. The baby, whose name has not been revealed, sure has some big shoes to fill in terms of milestones and firsts.

From sitting front row at New York Fashion Week with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, to taking private meetings with Anna Wintour and most recently, gracing the cover of Interview magazine, where she gave her very first interview, it seems like big sister North West has done it all by the age of four.

While we patiently await the baby's debut moment, let's celebrate by taking a look back at some of North's fabulous firsts:

Baby North West, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

North West's First Photo

The photo that really broke the internet. Kim shares North's first pic back in August 2013.

North West, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

North West's First Christmas

The Wests have a special present under the tree, little baby North! Kim shared this cute photo of North's first Christmas back in 2013.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Instagram

North West's First Words

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim revealed that North's first words were "please" and "thank you."

Kim Kardashian, North

Asadorian-Mejia/Splash

North West's First Trip To NYC

North West is quite the fashionista. Here she is taking her first NYC shopping trip in 2013.

Kim Kardashian, Anna Wintour, North West, TBT

Instagram

North West's First Time Meeting Anna Wintour

North West meets fashion mogul and Vogue editor, Anna Wintour.

Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, North West, Anna Wintour

REUTERS/Lucas

North West's First Fashion Show

North West joins Jay-Z and Beyoncé for her first NYC fashion show.

North West

Instagram

North West's First Time Trying Hot Chocolate

North West sips on her first sweets, a cup of hot cocoa!

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kidchella, Instagram

Instagram

North West's First Birthday

North celebrates her first birthday, a "Kidchella" themed party thrown at the family's Calabasas home in June of 2014.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Instagram

North West's First Steps

Kim shared this adorable photo of North's first steps back in 2014.

North West, Penelope Disick, Halloween

Instagram

North West's First Time Dressing Up For Halloween

North West celebrated her first Halloween by dressing up as a skunk alongside cousin, Penelope.

Kanye West, North West

KanyeWest.Com

North West's First Music Video

North West starred in her fist music video alongside her dad, Kanye West, for his 2015 track, "Only One."

North West, Kim Kardashian

Clint Brewer/Splash News

North West Takes Her First Trip To Disenyland

North West is the cutest Minnie Mouse ever. 

Kim Kardashian, North West, Snapchat

Snapchat

North West Tries First Snapchat Makeup Filter

North loves making guest appearances on her mom's Snapchat.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Interview Magazine

Steven Klein for Interview Magazine

North West's First Magazine Cover

North and mom, Kim Kardashian-West, graced the cover of Interview magazine back in September 2017.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Interview Magazine

Steven Klein for Interview Magazine

North West's First Interview

North West gives her first interview to Interview magazineThe four-year-old gushed about her love of cheese pizza, her favorite song, "Amazing," by her daddy, Kanye West and revealed that her best friend is none other than her mom, Kim.

