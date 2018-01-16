The Bachelor Winter Games Adds 2 More Cast Members

ABC
Sorry Arie, two of your ladies are ready to move on!
OK, so Arie Luyendyk Jr. technically sent them home on The Bachelor, but season 22 contestants Bibiana and Lauren G. are heading to The Bachelor Winter Games, the franchise's latest spinoff, in the hopes of finding love on the slopes.
The two women round out the cast for the spinoff, set to debut on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The official Twitter account for the show revealed the casting news after Bibi's elimination on Monday night, writing, "Bibi will be back!
#TheBachelor's Bibiana and Lauren G. will be on #TheBachelorWinterGames next month!"
Bibi will be back! #TheBachelor's Bibiana and Lauren G. will be on #TheBachelorWinterGames next month! pic.twitter.com/CwtiHoGlGI— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 16, 2018
Bibiana looks like she'll be doing just as much crying on Winter Games as she did over Arie, judging from the promo above. Watch out, Ashley I.!
As for Lauren G.? Well, she was one of the four Laurens to compete this season?
The Bachelor Winter Games brings together 26 Bachelor alums from all over the world for a four-episode TV event as they participate in challenges from winter biathlon to ice dancing, with date cards being given to the winners of each challenge. Plus, they will also get to date and stuff.
Check out the full cast below:
The season 20 Bachelor, who hosts a podcast with fellow Bach Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti, previously had his own spinoff, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform. (They broke up...so the question mark proved valid!)
The attorney from Desiree Hartsock's season of The Bachelorette last appeared on season two of Bachelor in Paradise.
Deanie Babies is set to join Winter Games after becoming a fan-favorite on Rachel Lindsay's season, only to receive some serious flack for his love triangle with Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombardi on Bachelor in Paradise.
One of the most well-known members of Bachelor Nation after appearing on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelorette and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, Ashley I. is adding Winter Games to her resume. But will she be the first to cry?
Once considered a frontrunner to be the next Bachelor, Luke, JoJo Fletcher's third-place finisher, is making his first appearance in a Bachelor franchise spinoff.
Rachel Lindsay's third runner-up is set to put his physical fitness (he's a trainer) to the test.
Lesley, who appeared on Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor, is set to compete after undergoing a preventive double mastectomy in April 2017.
One of Rachel Lindsay's contestants, Josiah, a lawyer, is remembered for accusing another suitor of shooting steroids into his nuts.
Famous for totally owning Juan Pablo Galavis after he dumped her in the finale and for talking to a raccoon on BIP, this is Clare's fourth outing in the franchise.
Who? He was on Rachel's season. Yes, really.
Fresh off Arie's season of The Bachelor, Bibi looks like she could give Ashley I. a run for her tears.
An executive recruiter who appeared on Arie's season, Lauren stood out because she was one of four Laurens on the cast.
Coming from Down Under, Tiffany made headlines after she entered a romance with a fellow contestant after their Aussie season wrapped.
Courtney is another Aussie set to face off against former contestants.
Jenny competed on The Bachelor: Finland.
Benoit appeared on the Canadian version of The Bachelorette.
Kevin also appeared on The Bachelorette's Canadian cousin, eh!
The 21-year-old Yuki is from the first season of The Bachelor: Japan.
Rebecca comes from the Swedish version of The Bachelor's third season.
Another Swede set to compete!
Hallo, Christian!
Laura competed on the UK version of The Bachelor back in 2011.
Ally hails from the New Zealand franchise.
Lily is another Kiwi set to compete.
Zoe is representing the OG season of The Bachelor: China.
Jordan was unlucky in love when he was New Zealand's leading man in season two.
Are you excited for The Bachelor Winter Games? Any couplings you're hoping to see? Sound off in the comments?
The Bachelor Winter Games premieres Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.