The Bachelor Winter Games Adds 2 More Cast Members

The Bachelor, Lauren G, Bibiana

ABC

Sorry Arie, two of your ladies are ready to move on!

OK, so Arie Luyendyk Jr. technically sent them home on The Bachelor, but season 22 contestants Bibiana and Lauren G. are heading to The Bachelor Winter Games, the franchise's latest spinoff, in the hopes of finding love on the slopes. 

The two women round out the cast for the spinoff, set to debut on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The official Twitter account for the show revealed the casting news after Bibi's elimination on Monday night, writing, "Bibi will be back! s Bibiana and Lauren G. will be on #TheBachelorWinterGames next month!"

Photos

The Bachelor: Winter Games Cast Revealed

Bibiana looks like she'll be doing just as much crying on Winter Games as she did over Arie, judging from the promo above. Watch out, Ashley I.!

As for Lauren G.? Well, she was one of the four Laurens to compete this season? 

The Bachelor Winter Games brings together 26 Bachelor alums from all over the world for a four-episode TV event as they participate in challenges from winter biathlon to ice dancing, with date cards being given to the winners of each challenge. Plus, they will also get to date and stuff.  

Check out the full cast below: 

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Ben Higgins (Team USA)

The season 20 Bachelor, who hosts a podcast with fellow Bach Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti, previously had his own spinoff, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform. (They broke up...so the question mark proved valid!)

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Michael Garofola (Team USA)

The attorney from Desiree Hartsock's season of The Bachelorette last appeared on season two of Bachelor in Paradise. 

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Dean Unglert (Team USA)

Deanie Babies is set to join Winter Games after becoming a fan-favorite on Rachel Lindsay's season, only to receive some serious flack for his love triangle with Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombardi on Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Ashley Iaconetti (Team USA)

One of the most well-known members of Bachelor Nation after appearing on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelorette and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, Ashley I. is adding Winter Games to her resume. But will she be the first to cry? 

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Luke Pell (Team USA)

Once considered a frontrunner to be the next Bachelor, Luke, JoJo Fletcher's third-place finisher, is making his first appearance in a Bachelor franchise spinoff. 

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Eric Bigger (Team USA)

Rachel Lindsay's third runner-up is set to put his physical fitness (he's a trainer) to the test. 

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Lesley Murphy (Team USA)

Lesley, who appeared on Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor, is set to compete after undergoing a preventive double mastectomy in April 2017.

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Josiah Graham (Team USA)

One of Rachel Lindsay's contestants, Josiah, a lawyer, is remembered for accusing another suitor of shooting steroids into his nuts.

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Clare Crawley (Team USA)

Famous for totally owning Juan Pablo Galavis after he dumped her in the finale and for talking to a raccoon on BIP, this is Clare's fourth outing in the franchise. 

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Jamey Kocan (Team USA)

Who? He was on Rachel's season. Yes, really. 

The Bachelor, Bibiana

ABC

Bibiana Julian (Team USA)

Fresh off Arie's season of The Bachelor, Bibi looks like she could give Ashley I. a run for her tears.

The Bachelor, Lauren G.

ABC

Lauren G. (Team USA)

An executive recruiter who appeared on Arie's season, Lauren stood out because she was one of four Laurens on the cast. 

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Tiffany Scanlon (Team Australia)

Coming from Down Under, Tiffany made headlines after she entered a romance with a fellow contestant after their Aussie season wrapped. 

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Courtney Dober (Australia)

Courtney is another Aussie set to face off against former contestants. 

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Jenny Helenius (Finland)

Jenny competed on The Bachelor: Finland

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Benoit Beauséjour-Savard (Team Canada)

Benoit appeared on the Canadian version of The Bachelorette

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Kevin Wendt (Team Canada)

Kevin also appeared on The Bachelorette's Canadian cousin, eh!

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Yuki (Team Japan)

The 21-year-old Yuki is from the first season of The Bachelor: Japan.

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Rebecca Karlsson (Sweden)

Rebecca comes from the Swedish version of The Bachelor's third season.

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Nastassia Yaramchuk (Team Sweden)

Another Swede set to compete!

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Christian Rauch (Team Switzerland and Germany)

Hallo, Christian!

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Laura Blair (Team United Kingdom)

Laura competed on the UK version of The Bachelor back in 2011. 

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Ally Thompson (Team New Zealand)

Ally hails from the New Zealand franchise.

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Lily McManus-Semchyshyn (Team New Zealand)

Lily is another Kiwi set to compete. 

The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Zoe (Team China)

Zoe is representing the OG season of The Bachelor: China

Jordan, The Bachelor, New Zealand, Winter Games

TV3

Jordan Mauger (Team New Zealand)

Jordan was unlucky in love when he was New Zealand's leading man in season two. 

Are you excited for The Bachelor Winter Games? Any couplings you're hoping to see? Sound off in the comments? 

The Bachelor Winter Games premieres Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

