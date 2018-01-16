Matt Damon Apologizes for Sexual Misconduct Comments

Back in December, the "Downsizing" actor first came under fire after statements he made on an episode of ABC News' Popcorn With Peter Travers. Talking about the recent sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood, Damon said, "There's a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated, without question, but they shouldn't be conflated, right?"
"We're in this watershed moment, and it's great, but I think one thing that's not being talked about is there are a whole s--tload of guys—the preponderance of men I've worked with—who don't do this kind of thing and whose lives aren't going to be affected," Damon shared with the publication. "If I have to sign a sexual-harassment thing, I don't care, I'll sign it. I would have signed it before. I don't do that, and most of the people I know don't do that."
"I really wish I'd listened a lot more before I weighed in on this," Damon said Tuesday. "I don't want to further anybody's pain with anything that I do or say. So for that I am really sorry."
Talking about the #Times Up Movement, Damon shared, "A lot of those women are my dear friends and I love them and respect them and support what they're doing and want to be a part of that change and want to go along for the ride, but I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while."
Watch the video above to see Damon's interview on Today.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)