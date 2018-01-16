Jamie-Lynn Sigler Gives Birth to Son Jack Adam Dykstra

Sigler announced her second pregnancy in July 2017, 18 months after she got married in Palm Springs. A month earlier, she shared Beau's latest developments with People. "We're dealing with major bedtime battles right now that have cost all tears from all of my family members. [I use] bribery on all levels [to get him to sleep alone]. He's in this phase where he wants to sleep with Mommy and Daddy," Sigler told the magazine, "and no matter what happens, he ends up in our bed at 2 or 3 a.m.—which, honestly, I don't mind, 'cause I know those days are limited."

The 36-year-old actress doesn't consider herself to be a "perfect" parent, and she'll often commiserate with her mom friends when things go awry. "It's tough, especially with a toddler," she said at the time. "But I want him to be strong-minded and I want him to be the way he is, but there's definitely moments where I feel like I have no idea what I'm doing a lot of the time."