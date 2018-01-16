Heather Matarazzo Is Engaged to Heather Turman

Heather Matarazzo is engaged!

The Princess Diaries actress proposed to comedian Heather Turman on Jan. 11. The happy couple announced the news via Instagram on Monday and shared pictures from the beachside proposal.

"We kept it to ourselves for a few days, but it's official! I'm engaged to the absolute, unequivocal love of my life," Turman wrote on Instagram. "I never knew I could find someone that matches me the way she does, in all ways... always. If Hollywood is my pyramids, then she is my Fatima. This is it. #whenyouknowyouknow #secondtimesacharm."

Matarazzo captioned the photos with a quote from The Alchemist.

"'There is only that moment, and the incredible certainty that everything under the sun has been written by one hand only," she wrote. "It is the hand that evokes love, and creates a twin soul for every person in the world. Without such love, ones dreams would have no meaning.' - The Alchemist."

She also wrote, "We kept this to ourselves for a few days, but on 1-11, I asked.....and she said yes. To death and back, I love you, Turman. #twinflame #engaged #thealchemist."

In addition, Matarazzo tweeted the news along with a quote.