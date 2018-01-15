Watch Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Find Out She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Say aloha to a new baby!

On Monday's all-new Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon made it to Hawaii for a romantic vacation.

After the proud mom was feeling sick in the days leading up to the trip, she began to question if something serious was happening with her health.

"How're you feeling," Andrew asked from the hotel room. "Is this how you felt when you were pregnant with Leah?" The short answer is yes.

Without further ado, Amber walked towards the bathroom with a pregnancy test in hand to see if a baby could be causing her symptoms.