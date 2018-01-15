Watch Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Find Out She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Say aloha to a new baby!
On Monday's all-new Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon made it to Hawaii for a romantic vacation.
After the proud mom was feeling sick in the days leading up to the trip, she began to question if something serious was happening with her health.
"How're you feeling," Andrew asked from the hotel room. "Is this how you felt when you were pregnant with Leah?" The short answer is yes.
Without further ado, Amber walked towards the bathroom with a pregnancy test in hand to see if a baby could be causing her symptoms.
MTV
"Here I go. I'm nervous," she admitted before walking over to her boyfriend. "Um, babe."
While the show ended on a cliffhanger, a preview for the next all-new episode confirms Amber is indeed expecting.
In fact, E! News confirmed back in November that the MTV reality star was expecting her second child. She shares daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.
"Thank you everyone for all the kind words," she wrote on Twitter. "I'm very excited for my future with Andrew and our little family we are starting together! Love."
As for her upcoming child, it's going to be a boy and we may have already learned the name. Prepare to meet James in 2018.
Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.