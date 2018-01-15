Why Demi Lovato No Longer Cares What the Haters Say About Her Swimsuit Instagrams

Sorry, but Demi Lovato is not sorry about posting swimsuit pictures on Instagram.

In recent weeks, fans have noticed the "Confident" singer posting a few more photos on social media in bathing suits.

As it turns out, Ellen DeGeneres has noticed and couldn't help but applaud this undeniable confidence from the pop superstar.

"I've been working on myself for the past year, more so than I've ever worked on myself. I've really surrendered to the process of just learning to love yourself, and I feel like it shows through my pictures," Demi explained on today's all-new Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I post more bathing suit pictures online. I want to show my fans that it's possible that they can get to that self-love too."

Unfortunately, some Instagram users are far from kind and feel the need to leave not-so-nice comments online. But according to Demi, the "haters" don't affect her anymore.