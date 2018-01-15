Real Housewives' Bethenny Frankel, Danielle Staub, and More Attend Bobby Zarin's Funeral

Gotham/GC Images
Real Housewives stars Bethenny Frankel, Danielle Staub and Kelly Bensimone attended the funeral of Bobby Zarin, the husband of former cast member Jill Zarin, on Monday.
Dorinda Medley and boyfriend John Mahdessian from The Real Housewives of New York also came to pay their respects as did Patti Stanger from The Millionaire Matchmaker. Marla Maples came to express her condolences, as well.
Jill arrived at the funeral, held at Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York, with her 25-year-old daughter Ally Shapiro. In addition to Jill and Ally, Bobby is survived by his children David Zarin, 41, Jennifer Zarin, 38, and Jonathan Zarin, 35.
Bobby passed away on Saturday after years of battling cancer.
Before the funeral, Jill posted a touching tribute to her spouse.
"Rest In Peace my love. Words can not express the hole in my heart," she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of the couple. "Bobby taught me what true and deep love is. Thank you my love for sharing your life with me.. for raising Allyson as if she was your own, being an amazing father and grandfather and teaching me how to be a better person. You inspire those around you to be the best they can be. I will never forget you... your legacy lives on through your beautiful children and grandchildren."
She continued, "I will continue to raise money and awareness for ITOG ( international Thyroid Oncology Group) so maybe this won't happen to the next guy who draws the proverbial short straw. I will continue to honor you and make you proud . You taught me so many lessons. I will turn the lights off when I leave a room and try not to lose my keys! Lists! Yes I will make lists now that you can't remind me. Thank you to all our friends, family and fans for the most incredible love you have shown our family. The messages bring tears to my eyes and will continue reading them all in the coming weeks. I will continue my tribute in the coming days and weeks and if you want to share anything please leave messages. Tomorrow is the funeral so I will sleep now. Love Jill."
Several other Bravo celebrities have expressed their condolences. Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer told E! News, "He's in a better place now." Fellow cast member Sonja Morgan also said, "He was to cornerstone to that family. I'm so sad and devastated he's not there anymore."
In addition, Andy Cohen tweeted, "I always enjoyed Bobby Zarin and admired his cool presence and steady hand. My condolences to @Jillzarin and the whole family. #RIP."