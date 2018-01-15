Real Housewives' Bethenny Frankel, Danielle Staub, and More Attend Bobby Zarin's Funeral

Real Housewives stars Bethenny Frankel, Danielle Staub and Kelly Bensimone attended the funeral of Bobby Zarin, the husband of former cast member Jill Zarin, on Monday.

Dorinda Medley and boyfriend John Mahdessian from The Real Housewives of New York also came to pay their respects as did Patti Stanger from The Millionaire Matchmaker. Marla Maples came to express her condolences, as well.

Jill arrived at the funeral, held at Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York, with her 25-year-old daughter Ally Shapiro. In addition to Jill and Ally, Bobby is survived by his children David Zarin, 41, Jennifer Zarin, 38, and Jonathan Zarin, 35.

Bobby passed away on Saturday after years of battling cancer.