Jersey Shore Star Angelina Pivarnick Is Engaged to Chris Larangeira: See Her Ring

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is engaged to Chris Larangeira. Her rep confirmed the news to E! News on Monday.

According to Us Weekly, which broke the news, the reality star accepted the proposal on Friday Jan. 12. Pivarnick told the celebrity news outlet the two enjoyed a romantic Italian dinner before heading back to Larangeira's home. There, the reality star found a heart of rose petals with their initials "A" and "C" in the middle.

"The A was first, which I thought was really cute," she told the celebrity news outlet. "He proposed and then we laid in the roses."