Jersey Shore Star Angelina Pivarnick Is Engaged to Chris Larangeira: See Her Ring

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 15, 2018 11:59 AM

Angelina Pivarnic, Chris Larangeira

Aquetra Media / MEGA

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is engaged to Chris Larangeira. Her rep confirmed the news to E! News on Monday. 

According to Us Weekly, which broke the news, the reality star accepted the proposal on Friday Jan. 12. Pivarnick told the celebrity news outlet the two enjoyed a romantic Italian dinner before heading back to Larangeira's home. There, the reality star found a heart of rose petals with their initials "A" and "C" in the middle.

"The A was first, which I thought was really cute," she told the celebrity news outlet. "He proposed and then we laid in the roses."

Pivarnick shared a picture of her roses on Instagram and wrote "Sooo happy @chris_piss_e."

Angelina Pivarnic, Chris Larangeira

Aquetra Media / MEGA

Based on the photos, it looks like Larangeira proposed with a diamond ring that included a round center stone and a split shank band.

Pivarnick appeared on the first two seasons of Jersey Shore and now works as an EMT in New York.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

