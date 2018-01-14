Blake Lively's Dramatic Movie Makeover Will Blow You Away

Sometimes actors get major makeovers for a movie, but it looks like Blake Lively got a major wigged-out transformation during her latest film!

While filming scenes for her upcoming role in The Rhythm Section, photogs caught the mother of two on New York's Upper West Side looking exceedingly glamorous with a bold red lip and rocking a red wig, complete with dramatic pin-up girl bangs on Jan. 14.

The fashionable star beat the NYC weather in a long black winter coat, stockings and a pair of Christian Louboutins.

This is quite a different vision of the stunning star from when she was photographed two months ago while filming scenes for the very same movie in Dublin, Ireland.

On Nov. 15, the actress, who has basically never had a bad red carpet moment, showed a dramatically different side when she was snapped in character, wearing over-sized clothes, no makeup (or makeup to make her look washed out) and a not-so flattering light brown wig.