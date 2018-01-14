Jennifer Garner's ''Pretend Cooking Show'' Will Make You Actually Hungry

Pretend Cooking Show, Episode 2: @huckcafe English Muffins by @zoenathanloeb. You can see the full episode, in all its floury glory, on my Facebook. #icrackmyselfup #pretendcookingshow #notaprettybaker ----- Huckleberry English Muffins recipe: 3 cups buttermilk 2 tbsp active dry yeast 3 tbsp unsalted butter (room temp) 3 tbsp honey 6 cups bread flour 1/4 cup sugar 4 1/2 tsp kosher salt 1 cup cornmeal ----- 1. Warm 1 1/2 cups (355ml) of the buttermilk in a small saucepan, but do not boil. Place the remaining 1 1/2 cups (355ml) cold buttermilk in the bowl of a stand mixer with the yeast and whisk by hand to combine. Add the warm buttermilk to the cold buttermilk mixture and whisk to blend. Add the butter, honey, bread flour, sugar, and salt and mix on low speed with the dough hook attachment for about 1 minute, until the dough comes together. Increase the speed to medium-high and work the dough for about 2 minutes until smooth. ? 2. Transfer the dough to a greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 1 hour. ? 3. Sprinkle 1/2 cup (80g) of the cornmeal on a clean work surface and dump the dough out onto it. Sprinkle another 1/4 cup (40g) of the cornmeal on top of the dough and flatten it into a disk with 1 inch (2.5cm) thickness. ? 4. Sprinkle the last 1/4 cup (40g) of the cornmeal onto a sheet pan. With a 3 inch (7.5cm) round cutter, cut the English muffins from the dough. Cut them as closely as possible, minimizing the amount of scraps, as you cannot combine and reroll this dough. ? 5. Arrange the English muffins, 1 inch (2.5cm) apart, on the sheet pan. Allow the dough to rise for 1 hour at room temperature. Or refrigerate overnight and allow to rise for 1 hour in the morning. ? 6. As the English muffins near readiness, preheat your oven to 350F (180C) degrees. When the oven is hot, heat an ungreased griddle or large cast-iron pan over medium-high heat. Jen tip: 275F (135C) for the temperature of your griddle! ? 7. Drop the English muffins onto the griddle and cook for about 1 minute on each side, until golden brown. ? 8. Return the English muffins to the sheet pan and immediately bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until they feel light.
She's a superstar, a super mom and now she's a super chef—or at least pretending to be!
On Saturday, mom of three Jennifer Garner took to her Instagram to post a hilarious and pretty adorable video of her self in her jammies starring in something she calls "Pretend Cooking Show."
In episode two, the 45-year-old actress makes English muffins from scratch and tries to teach her audience how to do the same in a three-minute video morsel. We have a feeling Violet, Seraphina and Samuel will love digging into these!
"Birdie is an enthusiastic participant in the kitchen," the actress jokes to the camera and then panned down to her Golden Retriever. "I wish I could have one right now, but I'm doing this movie and I'm not supposed to eat carbs."
Along with the video, Jennifer writes, "Pretend Cooking Show, Episode 2: @huckcafe English Muffins by @zoenathanloeb. You can see the full episode, in all its floury glory, on my Facebook. #icrackmyselfup #pretendcookingshow #notaprettybaker."
Jen's first cooking video was last month and she made honey wheat bread.
Hey Food Network, we may have just found your next star!