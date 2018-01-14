Naya Rivera All Smiles at First Public Event Since Domestic Battery Arrest

She isn't letting her personal problems get her down!

Less than two months after being arrested for domestic battery, Naya Rivera was all smiles on Saturday night when she attended the YouTube portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress was dressed in a rockin' band t-shirt, glittering miniskirt and knee-high leather boots for the red carpet appearance.

The former Glee star was at the end to promote a new YouTube show Step Up: High Water.

In addition to posing on the red carpet, the actress did a Q&A with director Adam Shankman and Holly Sorenson, the show's creator.

This event marks her first public appearance since she was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery on Nov. 25, 2017, following an alleged altercation with her husband of three years, Ryan Dorsey.