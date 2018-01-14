Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Reveal Baby's Name

Bachelor in Paradise stars and married couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass on Sunday revealed their future daughter's name in the cutest way.

Waddell is pregnant with her husband's fourth child and is in her third trimester. The two wed last June.

Waddell and Bass revealed their future daughter's name—Isabella Evelyn Bass—on Instagram alongside adorable photos of them posing in front of the child's crib in her woodland fairy-themed nursery. Bass' pic shows the couple holding a Cabbage Patch Doll in front of it. Above it is a leafy wall decoration with fairy dolls, fairy houses and butterflies.

"Well folks, I lost the battle to name our baby girl Evan but I won the war with the name: 'Isabella Evelyn Bass,'" he wrote. "My sweet Grandma Bass was named Evelyn and she was the best and I hope that our daughter is fierce like her."