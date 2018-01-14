The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date & a Suitably Grim Trailer

Coming off an incredible award season in which The Handmaid's Tale has won nearly every award it found itself nominated for, allowing Hulu to make history as the first streaming service to take home both the Emmy and Golden Globe for Best Drama Series, the streaming service is finally announcing when fans of the dystopian drama can expect the second season. The series will finally return on Wednesday, April 25 with the first two episodes of the new seasons. Subsequent episodes will be made available each Wednesday thereafter.
And Hulu didn't stop there. The streaming service also released the first trailer for the new season. And much like those first few photos made available last week, things look grim as hell.
In the footage, we get out first look at the expanding world, including the oft-mentioned "colonies," where Madeline Brewer's Janine was sent after June (Elisabeth Moss) and the rest of the Handmaid's refused to execute her in the season one finale. And as the sun-soaked field reveals, the polluted wasteland is a world away from the Boston setting of season one. We also get some glimpses of Moira (Samira Wiley) and Luke (O-T Fagbenle) together in Canadian safety, as well as a reunion between pregnant June and Nick (Max Minghella), the father of her unborn child, and a terrifying Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) approaching a gagged man in the woods with a gun in his hand.
Is there a word for when things are both dire and exciting? If not, we might need to invent one to accurately talk about this show!
The Handmaid's Tale returns on April 25 with the first two episodes of season two on Hulu.