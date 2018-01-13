Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Spark More Romance Rumors With Dinner Date

Keep those rumor mills spinnin'!

After months of speculation that the two are romantically linked, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin added some fuel to the fire when the two were spotted together for the first time grabbing dinner at Soho House in Malibu on Friday night.

An eyewitness tells E! News, that they arrived together in Martin's car and left together in the same vehicle. The two spent around two hours enjoying a meal and drinks.

Previously, the two were photographed separately making their way through Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport on Dec. 19.

The Fifty Shades Freed actress first sparked romance rumors with the British singer when she was photographed in the sound booth of a Coldplay concert in Argentina in mid-November. Days after their trip to South America, the duo were reportedly spotted in a blurry embrace in Herzliya, Israel.