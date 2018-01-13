James Marsden Is a "Proud Papa" Watching Son's Dolce & Gabbana Debut in Milan

Check out some of the other celebrity offspring who are taking the fashion world by storm...

The actor was all about showing up for his lookalike, runway-walking son, who is the oldest of three children from the Enchanted actor's 11-year marriage to Lisa Linde .

The 44-year-old wrote, "Could not be more proud of my oldest son @jackmmarsden walking his first show for @dolcegabbana and their Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/2019 campaign in Milan today! Thank you Domenico and Stefano for having us! #proudpapa #DGKingsAngels #DGfw19 #DGMen #DolceGabbana #DGmillenials #MFW."

Actor James Marsden lent his support to his son 16-year-old son Jack Marsden when the teen hit the runway, making his Dolce & Gabbana debut during the fashion house's show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/19 on Saturday in Milan, Italy.

A post shared by James Marsden (@james_marsden) on Jan 13, 2018 at 8:59am PST

Catwalking/Getty Images



Jack Marsden James Marsden's 16-year-old son wears a colorful ensemble when he makes his Dolce & Gabbana debut on Jan. 13, 2018 in Milan.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images



Christian Combs Diddy's son walked the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on June 17, 2017 in Italy.

Ken Ishii/Getty Images for CHANEL



Selah Marley Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley's daughter rocked the runway at the Metiers D'art Collection Paris Cosmopolite show at the Tsunamachi Mitsui Club on May 31, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images



Roberto Rossellini Isabella Rossellini's son takes to the catwalk at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week on Jan. 14, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

Catwalking/Getty Images



Levi Dylan Jakob Dylan's son (and Bob Dylan's grandson) struts his stuff at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week on Jan. 14, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images



Ava Phillippee Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon's 18-year-old daughter will be debuting on November 25 at le Bal des Débutantes.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images



Karsen Liotta Shades of Blue star Ray Liotta's daughter took to the runway during the Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art 2016/17 show at Hotel Ritz on Dec. 6, 2016 in Paris, France.

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images



Mathilda Ereni Gianopoulos Molly Ringwald and Panio Gianopoulos' daughter poses during the J.Crew presentation at New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in New York City.

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images



Liv Freundlich Julianne Moore's daughter posed during the J.Crew presentation at New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in New York City.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images



Myles O'Neal Shaquille O'Neal's son took to the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on June 17, 2017 in Italy.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Hakan Akkaya



Barron Hilton The Hilton heir walked the runway for Hakan Akkaya fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 11, 2017 in New York City.

Mario Sorrenti



Paris Jackson The late Michael Jackson's daughter is a "P.Y.T." herself! The young model just signed with a top agency, IMG Models.

Randy Brooke/WireImage



Sofia Richie Lionel Richie's daughter said "Hello" to high fashion, walking in NYFW 2016.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images



Lily-Rose Depp Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' daughter has taken the modeling world by storm, walking for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week 2017.

Modeliste Magazine



Ava Sambora Heather Locklear's daughter, Ava, looks just like her!

JP Yim/Getty Images



Mason Grammer The daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer and Real Housewife Camille Grammer has made quite a name for herself, walking several times at New York Fashion Week shows.

Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock



Amelia Hamlin & Delilah Hamlin Seen here with their famous mama, Lisa Rinna, the Hamlin sisters were both featured in Tommy Hilfiger's latest campaign.

Jimmy Marble / Paper magazine



Manolo Gonzalez Vergara Sofía Vergara's son and only child made his modeling debut at age 24 in Paper magazine in 2016.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff, Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images



Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis The son of Daniel Day-Lewis and French actress Isabelle Adjani, made his big runway debut at 2015 Paris Fashion Week, walking into the Chanel show with Julianne Moore.

Courtesy: Dolce & Gabbana; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images



Rafferty Law The son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost made his runway debut in 2014 at Men's Fashion Week in London.

Luke Freeman



Iris Law Her brother isn't the only model in the family! This winter, Iris Law landed her first Burberry campaign.

Rimmel



Georgia May Jagger Beauty was in the genes it seems! Jagger is the daughter of the Rolling Stones frontman and '70s model Jerry Hall.

Versace; Columbia Pictures



Tuki Brando The son of Dag Drollet and Cheyenne Brando and grandson of Marlon Brando has been a spokesmodel for Versace menswear.

Young Versace



Kaia Gerber Cindy Crawford's mini-me became the face of Young Versace in 2012.

REX/Shutterstock; Donato Sardella/WireImage



Presley Gerber Did we mention her brother is a model too? Presley made his runway debut at Jeremy Scott's Moschino Resort show in June 2016.

Sean John; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic



Quincy Brown He is the son of model and actress Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy Combs and walked the runway for Naomi Campbell's Ebola awareness show at 2014 New York Fashion Week.

Tom Ford; Instagram



Patrick Schwarzenegger The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver has modeled for more than five years.

Alasdair McLellan/Man About Town; Getty Images



Brooklyn Beckham The eldest child of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham made his modeling debut in 2014.

Burberry; Getty Images



Romeo Beckham The second-eldest child of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham made his modeling debut in 2012 as the star of as Burberry's spring/summer campaign.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Lord & Taylor



Sailor Brinkley Cook The young daughter of Christie Brinkley walked the runway for Lord & Taylor's prom collection presentation (she also stars in the retail giant's campaign for the line).

Paco Rabanne



Dree Hemingway Dree, who is the daughter of actress Mariel Hemingway (and great-granddaughter of the great Ernest), has put her name and good looks to work in the fashion industry.

Bruce Webber/Louis Vuitton; Getty Images



Jaden Smith The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith was in early 2016 named the face of Louis Vuitton.

i-D magazine



Willow Smith This young and talented beauty has posed for Marc Jacobs, i-D magazine and is now on the fast track to becoming the celeb kid supermodel: She's now signed with Kendall Jenner's modeling agency, The Society Management.

Burberry; Getty Images



Dylan Brosnan The son of Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith worked as a spokemodel for Saint Laurent's menswear in 2014 and made his runway debut at the designer's fashion show at Men's Fashion Week in Paris in 2015.

Mango; Jon Furniss/WireImage



Max Irons The son of Jeremy Irons and Sinéad Cusack has modeled for Burberry and starred in the Starz series The White Queen.

Saint Laurent; Amanda Edwards/WireImage



Dylan Jagger Lee The son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee appeared in a Saint Laurent campaign in early 2016.

Venturelli/WireImage



Sarah Margaret Qualley Andie MacDowell's daughter walked the runway of the Alberta Ferretti Special Event during the Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 on Jan. 13, 2012 in Milan, Italy.

Courtesy: Dolce & Gabbana; Todd Williamson/Getty Images



Brandon Thomas Lee Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's older son also models.

Courtesy Dolce & Gabbana



Kendall Jenner The second-to-youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan had a whirlwind year in the modeling world: From Dolce & Gabbana to Chanel, Kendall dominated some of the most exclusive catwalks in fashion. (And let's not forget that little Estée Lauder deal, shall we?)

Saint Laurent; Noel Vasquez/GC Images



Jack Kilmer The son of Val Kilmer and his ex-wife and Willow co-star Joanne Whalley walked the runway at the Saint Laurent show at Men's Fashion Week in Paris in 2015.

Prada; Dave Benett/Getty Images



Louis Simonon He is the son of The Clash guitarist Paul Simonon and has modeled for Prada.

Courtesy Stephen Shore/Clare Vivier & Other Stories



Mamie, Grace & Louisa Gummer Meryl Streep's daughters posed for H&M's sister brand & Other Stories for Spring 2015.

Oliver Hadlee Pearch



Hailey Baldwin The daughter of Steven Baldwin (and niece of Alec) landed Topshop's denim-laden Spring 2015 campaign.

Beau Grealy/Teen Vogue



Sistine Stallone Sly's daughter showed that being a knockout is in the genes for this ladylike Teen Vogue editorial.

L'Officiel Italia



Dylan Penn Sean Penn and Robin Wright's daughter nabbed her first major magazine cover for L'Officiel Italia in December.

Courtesy Danny Clinch/John Varvatos



Ziggy & Stephen Marley Papa Bob Marley would be proud! The late reggae legend's sons fronted John Varvatos' Spring 2015 campaign.

Courtesy Tom Ford/Mario Sorrenti



Gigi Hadid Yolanda Foster's eldest daughter has followed in mom's footsteps by making her mark in the modeling world. Campaigns under Gigi's belt include an ultra-hot nude spread for Tom Ford's Velvet Orchid fragrance.

Instagram



Bella Hadid Not to be outdone by her big sis, Bella Hadid has been getting into the modeling game too: The teen even landed Jalouse magazine's December 2014-January 2015 cover.