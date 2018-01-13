Liam Hemsworth Gets Serious Birthday Love From Miley Cyrus

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jan. 13, 2018 6:06 PM

Happiest birthday to my very best friend on the entire planet! I ?? u!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Happy birthday, Liam!

Aussie star Liam Hemsworth got some serious love from his lady love Miley Cyrus on his 28th birthday.

The rockin' singer posted a sweet Instagram Story as well as an Instagram sharing her heart.

The fun-loving performer shared a post that had several photos of the longtime couple with the caption, "Happiest birthday to my very best friend on the entire planet! I [heart emoji] u!"

On her Instagram Story, the "Malibu" singer, who is in Australia with her hunky man, posted a colorful image that said, "Today is VERY special because it's someone VERY special's birthday!"

The wild child decorated the images in full Miley glory, complete with rainbow hearts, party hats, colorful balloons and a pink birthday cake.

Earlier in the week, E! News reported that the former Disney darling was having a blast with Liam and his fam Down Under.

"Miley has spent the last two weeks in Australia enjoying the summer weather with the Hemsworth family," a source told E! News. "They rang in the New Year at Chris Hemsworth's compound at a Burning Man themed party with Matt Damon and several friends. Everyone had elaborate costumes and went all out for it."

"Miley has a lot of fun with the Hemsworths and fits in very well," the insider shared. "The whole trip has been a very laid back beach vacation with lots of lunches and dinners out and just bumming around town. Miley really loves her time in Australia and it feels like a second home to her. She blends in with the locals and the casual beach vibe. It's similar to her life with Liam in Malibu that she cherishes so much."

Check out the couple's love story in photos...

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

XactpiX/ Splash News

Big Apple Love

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth go for a romantic dinner hand-in-hand at Dos Caminos in New York on May 18, 2017.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Christmas

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

The festive pair did Christmas up right on Dec. 25, 2016.

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Instagram

Cozy Kids

Miley planted a smooch on her main man.

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Museum

Instagram

Color Me Mine

The twosome go for colorful creations for a trip to a museum in 2016.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, New Year's Eve 2016

Instagram

Happy new Year

The duo spent their New Years Eve 2016 celebrating their love.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Instagram

Goofy Guys

The duo showed off their silly side in 2017.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

HotShots/AKM-GSI

Staying Cool in Controversy

The couple met up to grab coffee in L.A. amid rumors of relationship trouble back on Nov. 11, 2012.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

PacificCoastNews.com

Stepping Out in Style

The not-exactly-matching-but-equally-stylish couple arrive at Liam's little sister's 13th birthday party at a nightclub in Hollywood in 2013. 

 

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

INFphoto.com

Cuddling in Costa Rica

The two shared a romantic, picturesque moment watching the sun set off the coast of Costa Rica on Jan. 17, 2012. 

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Dharma/INFphoto.com

Rock 'n' Stroll

Donning some edgy cuts back in the day, the matchy couple take a casual stroll in Los Angeles. 

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Pheed.com

Chrismas Card!

The two tweeted an adorable family Christmas photo with their pup. 

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Pictorica/NPG.com

Jaunty Jet-Setters

Miley departs out of LAX Airport with Liam and his family 

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Gilbert Carrasquillo / Splash News

Reunited in Philly

Miley stopped to say hi to her boo while he was in the middle of shooting Paranoia

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Ouzounova/Splash News

Photo Shy?

Usually a public pair, Miley tries to hide her new haircut from the paps. 

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Clint Brewer / Splash News

Pilates Partners

The couple looks happy and healthy after working out together in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Toby Canham/Getty Images for AIF

Black-Tie Beauties

At the Australians in Film Awards and Benefit Dinner, the couple makes a formal (and fashionable) statement.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Ziggy

Twitter

Puppy Playtime

The animal-loving couple plays with Miley's adorable pooch, Ziggy.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Blond or Brunette: Who Cares?

Liam stands by his newly blond lady at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XII in Phoenix.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for EJAF

A Classic Couple

Miley and her beau look elegantly beautiful at the 20th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

NPG.com

Shopping Buddies

The couple takes some time to shop at American Apparel in Studio City, Calif.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Fame Pictures

Matching Blue Jeans

Sporting matching, distressed denim, the couple holds hands and takes a walk in Los Angeles.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

The Golden Couple

Ms. Miley glows in gold as her main man proudly stands by her side.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Jeff Steinberg/PacificCoastNews.com

Shop Till You Drop!

The couple wears a similar color scheme to shop at Urban Outfitters on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Bret Thompsett/PacificCoastNews.com

Beach Babes

Paparazzi, who? Early on in their relationship, the couple isn't shy to show their passionate love.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Ramey Photo

Red-Hot

Miley is on fire wearing bright lipstick while Liam seems to enjoy this red-hot look.

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Outrageous in Orange

The pair stands together at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVIII in Phoenix.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Flynetpictures.com

Fun Down Under

The dynamic duo hits the streets of Melbourne, Australia. Miley's mom came with!

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

NATIONAL PHOTO GROUP

Low-Profile Lovers

The couple tries to lay low at LAX by wearing camouflaging sunglasses.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Flynetpictures.com

Hugs and Kisses!

The pair shares a hug in Australia while visiting Liam's homeland on June of 2011.

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for PCA

The Wow Factor

Miley wows in white at the 2012 Los Angeles People's Choice Awards. Liam, well, always wows in whatever he wears.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Splash News

Skateboarding Date

The two spend the day skateboarding in Los Angeles post-engagement. 

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The Bold and the Beautiful

The couple stuns once again at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games.

The Last Song, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Touchstone Pictures/Sam Emerson

Life Imitates Art

The two share a moment in The Last Song.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Matt Symons, PacificCoastNews.com

Happy and Holding Hands

The pair is spotted holding hands en route to breakfast at Paty's Diner in Toluca Lake in Los Angeles.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Ouzounova/Splash News

Fun in Philly

The two walk Miley's dog, Ziggy, at the Philadelphia International Airport. Liam will be working in Philadelphia on his upcoming film, Paranoia, starring alongside actor Harrison Ford.

