Liam Hemsworth Gets Serious Birthday Love From Miley Cyrus

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 12, 2018 at 7:16pm PST

Happy birthday, Liam!

Aussie star Liam Hemsworth got some serious love from his lady love Miley Cyrus on his 28th birthday.

The rockin' singer posted a sweet Instagram Story as well as an Instagram sharing her heart.

The fun-loving performer shared a post that had several photos of the longtime couple with the caption, "Happiest birthday to my very best friend on the entire planet! I [heart emoji] u!"

On her Instagram Story, the "Malibu" singer, who is in Australia with her hunky man, posted a colorful image that said, "Today is VERY special because it's someone VERY special's birthday!"

The wild child decorated the images in full Miley glory, complete with rainbow hearts, party hats, colorful balloons and a pink birthday cake.