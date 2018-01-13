Jill Zarin's Husband Bobby Zarin Dead at 71 After Cancer Battle

Bobby Zarin, husband of The Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin, died on Saturday after battling cancer for years. He was 71.

on Jan. 13, Jill shared an official statement on her website on behalf of the family, "With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time."

In addition to Jill, 54, Bobby is survived by his children—David Zarin, 41, Jennifer Zarin, 38, Jonathan Zarin, 35, and 25-year-old stepdaughter Ally Shapiro.