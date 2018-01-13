Lauren Conrad's Adorable New Photo of Baby Liam Will Melt Your Heart

The Hills are alive with the sound of babies!
Lauren Conrad is just one of the many former stars of The Hills who has recently gave birth to a baby—and we can't get enough of her little bundle of love.
On January 13, the reality star-turned-designer hopped on her Instagram Stories and shared an adorable baby photo of her six-month-old son Liam Tell getting his stretch on.
On July 5, Lauren and husband William Tell shared that the duo had welcomed a son.
"He's here!" the designer star shared on Instagram. "We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!"
The on-the-go mom has been all about her baby boy since then!
Lauren and William got married on Sept. 13, 2014 in California. On Jan. 1, 2017, Conrad announced via Instagram that she and her husband were expecting a baby.
But she's not the only star of the former MTV reality show star who has recently taken on the role as first-time mom.
Her former co-stars Whitney Port and Heidi Montagalso recently became moms for the first time.
Check out the former Hills stars journey as first-time moms...
Lauren Conrad/Instagram
LC posts a sweet photo of her son stretching on a bed on Jan. 13, 2017.
On Jan. 6, LC posted this Instagram photo holding her six-month-old baby boy.
Lauren Conrad shares a sweet photo of her husband William Tell and baby Liam.
Whitney's baby boy Sonny looks like he doesn't have a care in the world in December.
Courtesy of Whitney Port
Whitney Port gave her son Sonny some love in December 2017
Baby Gunner gets a dose of doting parents Heidi and Spencer during the 2017 Halloween season.
Heidi cradles baby Gunner in January 2018.
Spencer, Heidi and Gunner went to visit Santa Claus during the 2017 Holiday season.
