Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Wear Denim on Night Out as They Await Baby's Birth

Kim Kardashian and Kanye Westwent California casual for a night out with friends, as they await the birth of their third child.

The two each sported denim outfits while dining at the restaurant Craig's in West Hollywood. Kim wore a black zip-up sweatshirt over a dark gray top, dark gray skinny jeans and black suede thigh-high boots and also sported the new long platinum hair extensions she had fitted recently. Kanye wore a black T-shirt, black jeans, a blue denim jacket and tan boots.

Kim also sported a diamond grill that reads Kim—the first such luxury mouthpiece she's worn since she was robbed in Paris in 2016.

The two, parents of daughter North West, 4, and son Saint West, 2, are currently waiting for the birth of their third child, a baby girl, who is due to be born via surrogate. Her due date has not been announced. Kim had hosted a baby shower for herself, friends and family in November.