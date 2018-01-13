Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale Have a Fake High School Musical Reunion

Wildcats, take a deep breath and try and process this: We almost had the ultimate, and possibly awkward High School Musical reunion at the 2018 Golden Globes. But we did get a pretty great fake one.

Star Ashley Tisdale posted on Instagram on Saturday, almost a week after the ceremony, a photo someone had expertly photoshopped that shows her, Zac Efron and onscreen love interest and real-life ex Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet at the event.

"What a great reunion we had (photoshop is getting too real)," Tisdale wrote.

But check this out: This reunion, or a mini-reunion, could have happened in real life last Sunday.