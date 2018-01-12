Watch Mama June Introduce New Boyfriend Geno to Her Daughters

It's finally time to meet Mama June's new man.

After weeks of speculation, pop culture fans were finally able to see the lucky guy making Honey Boo Boo's mom so happy these days. So who is the new boyfriend? Let us introduce you to Geno.

"Yes, I have found love, y'all. I have a great, wonderful guy, Geno, and I feel like a kid again," Mama June shared on tonight's season premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot. "Geno knew me when I was heavy and I really think that he's here for the right reasons. I think he likes me for me—not for the fame-ability or me being skinny."

"Since me and Geno are on the DL, we've had to pick out date places that no one even knows," she continued. "I mean, sneaking around is kind of hot. It's kind of like, you know, foreplay."

After the pair enjoyed a private pottery class together, Mama June thought it was time for Geno to meet her daughters Pumpkin and Alana for the very first time.