Khloe Kardashian Helps Participant Come Out to His Parents on Revenge Body: "Your Happiness Is My Happiness"

On this week's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian definitely has her work cut out for her. She's working with both Melissa and Mayank, who have some pretty hefty emotional obstacles they want to tackle with Khloe's help.
Melissa is a PR manager who is tired of constantly being ignored by the guys she is interested in. "With my job, I'm always around pretty girls. I'm always the one that's "sis." I'm tired of being sis, I don't want to be sis no more," Melissa shared. "A lot of the guys I start to like, they just see me as a way in the door."
Khloe set Melissa up with trainer Corey Calliet who not only motivated her to get in shape, but may have inspired a new crush. Melissa's original plan was to reveal herself to one of her besties Taj who happens to be a pro-basketball player, but Corey's advice to figure out what she really wanted in a guy may have steered her in a better direction.
"I invited everybody to my party, and something made me not invite Taj. I think that along the way on this journey, I realized what I need, I'm not sure that I'm gonna find that in him," Melissa revealed. "The person I was looking for was myself. It's not really about a guy, because guys are going to come and go, but I've got to be healthy so I'm able to focus on becoming a better person."
As for this week's other participant Mayank, he's also using this opportunity to focus on bettering himself and living his truth. He's gay and his parents don't know, which has caused him to ease his pain with food. "I started eating a lot because I was emotional about it. I just felt very uncomfortable and very bad, and I just turned to food," Mayank shared with Khloe.
He gets paired with Gunnar Peterson, who doesn't take s--t from anyone! Mayank didn't make a great impression by walking into their first session with a chocolate bar in hand. Uh-oh. After finding out just how bad of shape he was in, Mayank was ready to kick it into high gear.
"Body fat percentage right now is 34.25 percent body fat. Which means you carry 66.45 pounds of fat on your frame," Dr. Goglia, celebrity nutritionist, revealed to him. "I don't know if he's like messing with me maybe. Like, maybe these numbers are not right. Because they seem way, way, way off," Mayank shared.
Unfortunately, the numbers don't lie, and he was going to need to kick it into high gear and calm down on the candy bars. Which he was able to do, and showed up at his reveal party looking fit and feeling confident. Confidence is just what he needed in order to come out to his parents.
"This whole experience had made me really understand who I am," Mayank shared with his parents. "That person is a gay man who's in love with his boyfriend."
In a touching moment, his father's response was one of encouragement, support and love. "You're my child and your happiness is my happiness," Mayank's father shared. "So I accept you. I accept you for what you are, and I want to see you happy."
