Khloe Kardashian Helps Participant Come Out to His Parents on Revenge Body: "Your Happiness Is My Happiness"

On this week's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian definitely has her work cut out for her. She's working with both Melissa and Mayank, who have some pretty hefty emotional obstacles they want to tackle with Khloe's help.

Melissa is a PR manager who is tired of constantly being ignored by the guys she is interested in. "With my job, I'm always around pretty girls. I'm always the one that's "sis." I'm tired of being sis, I don't want to be sis no more," Melissa shared. "A lot of the guys I start to like, they just see me as a way in the door."

Khloe set Melissa up with trainer Corey Calliet who not only motivated her to get in shape, but may have inspired a new crush. Melissa's original plan was to reveal herself to one of her besties Taj who happens to be a pro-basketball player, but Corey's advice to figure out what she really wanted in a guy may have steered her in a better direction.