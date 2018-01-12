Chris Brown Could Face Jail Time Over Pet Monkey

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Chris Brown is facing legal trouble.
The 28-year-old singer could be charged after failing to get a permit for his pet capuchin monkey, Fiji. Chris received some backlash in December after sharing a post on Instagram of his daughter Royalty with Fiji.
And now, California Fish and Wildlife tells E! News that within a day and a half after Chris shared the post on social media, they received "a dozen or so tips on the incident."
It is illegal in the state of California to have a monkey without a permit and California Fish and Wildlife verified within their records Chris or anyone associated with his property did not have a permit for the monkey.
California Fish and Wildlife got a search warrant for the property and Chris cooperated with authorities and had someone from his camp turn over Fiji.
The case will be forwarded to the Los Angeles City Attorney for the next step of the process, the report has not been turned in yet. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney's office told Page Six that there was "no information at this time."
TMZ reports that Chris could be charged with "having a restricted species without a permit," which is a misdemeanor and could mean six months maximum in jail.
However, Chris' attorney Mark Geragos tells E! News, "We are confident that the City Attorney has more pressing problems than monkey business."