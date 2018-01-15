Julie Bowen's Hairstylist Uses the Coolest Leave-In Conditioner

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Jan. 15, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Saturday Savings, Jourdan Dunn

Saturday Savings: Jourdan Dunn's Bodysuit Is Less Than $10

ESC: Critics Choice Beauty Tips, Olivia Munn

These 2018 Critics' Choice Awards Beauty Tips Will Blow Your Mind

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Gal Gadot

Drugstore Beauty Products Celebs Wore at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

ESC: Julie Bowen

Instagram

Lazy girls (and busy suburban moms), rejoice!

You no longer have to wait 10 to 15 minutes to hydrate your hair. Leave it to Modern Family's Claire Dunphy to find a more efficient, just as effective way. Julie Bowen appeared at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards in an architectural half-wrapped bun that looked just as equally fun as it did chic. To get the structural look, however, required a lot of hot-tools work. Whether you're going to a fancy award show or just blow-drying your hair for the day, heat can damage unprotected strands.

Instead of using a hair masque or a traditional heat protectant, hair pro Jessica Elbaum prepped the actress' wet strands with Kusco Murphy Dry Leave-In ($39). 

Photos

Best Drugstore Products at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

"That gives the hair a nice conditioned base for the blowout," the Modern Family hairstylist explained.

The leave-in product contains honey (for shine), pure almond extract (for moisture) and burdock root (for strength), but unlike hair masques, there's no need to wash it out. The oil-free, lightweight formula won't weigh down strands either and works for both color-treated and natural tresses.

ESC: Julie Bowen

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

"After the blow-dry was complete, I parted her hair in the middle and clipped it down to create a nice, smooth, shiny part. I used an Instyler flat iron to smooth the cuticle and create the high shine," said Jessica.

After pulling the hair back into a ponytail and applying Ouai Hair Oil, Jessica pinned the ponytail "into a half-wrapped bun, with the ends sticking out."  

Even if you're not creating Julie's structural masterpiece, you just found a moldable leave-in conditioner you can wear to work, to drink and beyond.  

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Julie Bowen , Modern Family , Style Collective , Beauty , Hair , Top Stories , Life/Style , Must-Do Mondays , Apple News , Red Carpet , 2018 Critics' Choice Awards
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.