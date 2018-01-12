These 2018 Critics' Choice Awards Beauty Tips Will Blow Your Mind

There were a lot of amazing techniques behind the best beauty looks at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards , and it's about time we learned them. Whether it's Olivia Munn 's perfectly coiffed hair or Emilia Clarke 's bold brows, it doesn't take a veteran makeup or hair pro to get the look. Of course, their advice helps, so we convinced Hollywood's top experts into spilling their tricks of the trade. Hey, you might be surprised how easy it to elevate a look to red carpet-status. For instance, once your tresses are all set and done, filling in your hair line with a powder can create a more polished (and volumized!) look.

Saoirse Ronan There's a trick to getting the perfect hair part: After hairstylist Adir Abergel prepped the hair with Virtue Correct Polish Un-Frizz Cream to create a smooth foundation, he created a deep side part using the arch of the eyebrow as a reference point for precision. It was the perfect spot!

Gal Gadot To get Wonder Woman's slicked-back hair without much fuss, hairstylist Mark Townsend combed Oribe Rock Hard Gel through the sides to keep the hair in place without using any pins.

Olivia Munn To top off the award show host's look, hairstylist Chad Wood perfected her hair line. "I added my secret weapon—the Toppik Hair Building Fibers—to Olivia's hair line and part in Dark Brown to blend and soften the look. This is a great trick especially when in front of bright camera lights!" he said.

Elisabeth Moss "My inspiration for Lizzie's makeup was English garden," said makeup artist Daniel Martin. "Her Erdem dress and its embellishments were the jump-off to a subtle smoky eye in steel gray and rosy cheeks." To get the smoky eye, apply a mix of the Charcoal & Pewter Shimmer shades from Honest Beauty's Everything Makeup Palette across the outer corners of the eye. Next, use the Champagne Shimmer shadow in the inside corners.

