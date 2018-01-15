RETURNS
JAN 7 10E|7P

Just Like Khloe Kardashian, Revenge Body Trainer Ashley Is Put Off by Joel: ''There Is Something That Is Not Connecting''

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Jan. 15, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Angelina Pivarnic, Chris Larangeira

Jersey Shore Star Angelina Pivarnick Is Engaged to Chris Larangeira: See Her Ring

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Says Childbirth Made Her "Stronger" and Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Alexis Olympia

Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan Dead: The Cranberries Singer Was 46

It turns out master trainer Ashley Borden isn't buying Joel's fake tears either.

In this clip from tonight's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Joel shows up late to his first training session with Ashley and the trainer to the stars is disappointed to say the least.

"Unbelievable. He's 21 minute…no he's 22 minutes late now," Ashley scoffed.

"I'm so sorry, I got lost," Joel said gasping for breath as he tried to make it up a steep hill to meet his trainer.

"You're not as sorry as you're going to be," Ashley snapped back.

When asked what triggered his weight gain, Joel pointed the finger at his ex-boyfriend José once again.

Watch

Joel Is Ready to Get Revenge on Bitch-Ass Ex-Boyfriend

"I was just depressed all the time and I feel like food was a comfort for me," Joel said with tears in his eyes.

But Ashley wasn't here for it.

"Joel's persona, there is something that is not connecting for me. I feel like there is something going on there that is very off-putting," Ashley said.

Watch Ashley give Joel a hard time in the clip above.

Watch brand new episodes of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sundays at 10e|7p only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Diet And Fitness , Weight Loss , Kardashian News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.