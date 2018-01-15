Just Like Khloe Kardashian, Revenge Body Trainer Ashley Is Put Off by Joel: ''There Is Something That Is Not Connecting''

It turns out master trainer Ashley Borden isn't buying Joel's fake tears either.

In this clip from tonight's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Joel shows up late to his first training session with Ashley and the trainer to the stars is disappointed to say the least.

"Unbelievable. He's 21 minute…no he's 22 minutes late now," Ashley scoffed.

"I'm so sorry, I got lost," Joel said gasping for breath as he tried to make it up a steep hill to meet his trainer.

"You're not as sorry as you're going to be," Ashley snapped back.

When asked what triggered his weight gain, Joel pointed the finger at his ex-boyfriend José once again.