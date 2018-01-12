Steve Irwin's Son Robert Recovering After Emergency Appendix Removal Surgery

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 12, 2018 1:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Enrique Iglesias, "Baño" Music Video

Enrique Iglesias Premieres Steamy, NSFW Music Video "El Baño" Feat. Bad Bunny

ESC: Critics Choice Beauty Tips, Olivia Munn

These 2018 Critics' Choice Awards Beauty Tips Will Blow Your Mind

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant, Workout

Khloe Kardashian Breaks Down Her Pregnancy Workout

Robert Irwin started 2018 in a hospital room.

The 14-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin had to have emergency surgery for appendix removal on New Years Day, but it sounds like he's recovering well. Robert shared a photo of himself in a hospital room on Instagram on Thursday with the caption, "Kicking off the new year with emergency surgery. I'm recovering well and feeling so much better without my pesky appendix!"

He also added a laughing emoji, so it seems he's in good spirits after the surgery. On Friday, Terri Irwin took to Twitter to thank the hospital team for helping Robert. "The team at McKenzie-Willamette Hospital did a fantastic job removing Robert's pesky appendix on New Year's Day. #NationalThankYouDay," she wrote.

Read

Robert Irwin and Jimmy Fallon Feed a Baby Kangaroo and Baby Warthogs

Robert's sister, Bindi Irwin, took to Instagram on Friday to say how proud she was of her brother.

"So proud of my amazing brother. On New Years Day he got his appendix out with emergency surgery. Then, only a couple days later he was back playing monopoly with us," Bindi captioned a pic of herself, Robert and her beau, Chandler Powell.

Robert will actually be making an appearance at the Australia Zoo this weekend.

"So excited for all of the awesome school holiday fun @australiazoo Mum, @bindisueirwin and I will be feeding crocodiles in the Crocoseum starting tomorrow. Can't wait to see you here!" Robert wrote to his social media followers.

Of the Crocoseum, the Australia Zoo writes, "The Crocoseum is the fulfillment of one of Steve Irwin's lifelong dreams. Steve wanted to provide the visitors to Australia Zoo with the opportunity to see crocodiles in clear water ponds. This idea was to help educate the public by showing them how crocodiles live and behave in the wild."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.