Steve Irwin's Son Robert Recovering After Emergency Appendix Removal Surgery

Robert Irwin started 2018 in a hospital room.
The 14-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin had to have emergency surgery for appendix removal on New Years Day, but it sounds like he's recovering well. Robert shared a photo of himself in a hospital room on Instagram on Thursday with the caption, "Kicking off the new year with emergency surgery. I'm recovering well and feeling so much better without my pesky appendix!"
He also added a laughing emoji, so it seems he's in good spirits after the surgery. On Friday, Terri Irwin took to Twitter to thank the hospital team for helping Robert. "The team at McKenzie-Willamette Hospital did a fantastic job removing Robert's pesky appendix on New Year's Day. #NationalThankYouDay," she wrote.
Robert's sister, Bindi Irwin, took to Instagram on Friday to say how proud she was of her brother.
"So proud of my amazing brother. On New Years Day he got his appendix out with emergency surgery. Then, only a couple days later he was back playing monopoly with us," Bindi captioned a pic of herself, Robert and her beau, Chandler Powell.
Robert will actually be making an appearance at the Australia Zoo this weekend.
"So excited for all of the awesome school holiday fun @australiazoo Mum, @bindisueirwin and I will be feeding crocodiles in the Crocoseum starting tomorrow. Can't wait to see you here!" Robert wrote to his social media followers.
Of the Crocoseum, the Australia Zoo writes, "The Crocoseum is the fulfillment of one of Steve Irwin's lifelong dreams. Steve wanted to provide the visitors to Australia Zoo with the opportunity to see crocodiles in clear water ponds. This idea was to help educate the public by showing them how crocodiles live and behave in the wild."