Drugstore Beauty Products Celebs Wore at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Glam beauty doesn't have to be expensive.
Sure, celebs pay a hefty price to get dolled up for award shows, but we don't need to when re-creating their looks. Whether through endorsement deals, brand partnerships or just 'cause, there was a crop of stars who wore drugstore beauty at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards. Lucky for you, we have the exact instructions on how to use these hero products at home (so you're not just hitting up your local Target, only to be left confused on what to do with it).
You don't have to be a recently named Revlon ambassador, like Gal Gadot, to get her romantic flush or Sarah Hyland to get her super-sleek ballerina bun.
The secrets to their affordable beauty looks are ahead, should you choose to keep scrolling.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
While it looked like a simple messy bun, there was actually a cool technique used in creating Margot's winning hair look. "Lifting the hair up and away from the neckline of the dress was different for Margot—she hadn't worn her hair up in a while," said hairstylist Bryce Scarlett for TRESemmé. "The concept of scrunching water back into dry hair and diffusing it to bring natural wave back" made all the difference.
Once the hair was dry, Bryce sprayed the Compressed Micro-Mist Hair Spray Hold Level 2: Smooth all over the hair while tousling to create texture. He then pulled the hair into a ponytail, leaving a few strands out, then tied the pony into a bun with a black ribbon.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The face of Neutrogena made a noteworthy appearance in pink tones. "I wanted Nicole's lip to be soft and sheer and not compete with the fuchsia color of her dress," said makeup artist Molly Stern.
"Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Radiant Rose was the perfect neutral choice. Keeping Nicole's look fresh and simple was the goal tonight. Her bright complexion with a gorgeous defined lash line was made easy using the new Neutrogena Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara," Molly explained.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Modern Family star was the perfect glam ballerina in a textured fishtail bun, created by Ryan Richman for Suave Professionals. "Sarah was wearing Naeem Khan tea-length dress with a black beaded top and white tool skirt," said the hairstylist. "We wanted to create a modern but achievable Audrey Hepburn look. So, I pulled the hair back into a low bun and created fishtail braids for texture."
Once mousse was applied to damp hair and blown out, Ryan pulled the hair into a low ponytail. "This is the fun part! I split the ponytail into two equal parts and created fishtail braids. I sprayed Suave Professionals Natural Hold Micro Mist Hairspray as I braided to give hair a flexible hold with no sticky residue," he explained. Then secure into a low bun and pin.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Wonder Woman was recently announced the new face of Revlon, so it's no wonder why the actress would be glammed up in the brand. "After seeing Gal's silver Prada dress, it had such a goddess feeling to it, we knew we wanted to create a look that was chic, modern and effortless to match," said makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani.
While the focus was clearly her dark eyes, we're obsessed with how the blush chiseled her cheeks and perfectly complemented her rose-colored lips. Sabrina actually used two products to create this color: Revlon Powder Blush in Dare to Bare and Orchid Charm.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Because the Get Out actress' Dolce & Gabbana dress was so intricate, her hair was left simple and slicked back. "The modern length of Allison's hair gives this look a current and modern feel. I wanted to retain an understated elegance by keeping a small silhouette to the head and achieving maximum gloss to accentuate the romantic yet slightly sculptural characteristics of Allison's dress," said hairstylist Peter Lux for Dove Hair.
After applying hairspray at the root of the sides to create a narrow shape, the hairstylist "used Dove Absolute Curls Supreme Crème Serum to add separation around the front of her hair, while also adding shine to the loose hair down her back," he explained.
