Ryan Lochte Is Married! Olympic Swimmer Ties the Knot With Kayla Rae Reid

by Kendall Fisher | Fri., Jan. 12, 2018 11:39 AM

Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid

Lily Lawrence/WireImage

A major congratulations is in store for Ryan Lochte!

E! News can confirm the Olympic swimmer has tied the knot with Kayla Rae Reid.

We obtained their marriage license, which stated the couple wed in a courthouse ceremony on Tuesday in Gainesville, Fla. Lochte's father, Steven Lochte, was a witness to the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the couple got engaged in October of 2016. Lochte announced the engagement on Instagram, sharing a photo of his then-wife-to-be in Malibu, Calif.

"Memories forever!!! #thelochtes #LA," he shared, while Reid showed off a stunning diamond ring.

She also took to Instagram to post a different photo about the exciting news.

"Speechless. Absolutely beautiful," she wrote. "So in love with YOU."

Ryan Lochte Hanging with Celebrities

A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on

But their wedding isn't the only exciting news for the couple over the last year...

They also welcomed their first child into the world in June, a baby boy named Caiden Zane Lochte.

"Never seen a miracle happen before. Until this morning at 5:46am when Caiden Zane Lochte was born. 7lbs 14oz, 22 inches," Lochte wrote on Instagram an hour after his son's birth. "Can't stop crying from tears of joy. Dream come true!"

Congratulations to the happy family!

TMZ was the first to report the story.

