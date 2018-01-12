Lindsay Lohan Is Designing Her Own Island in Dubai Called "Lohan Island"

Get ready for "Lohan Island!"

On Friday, Lindsay Lohan stopped by the Wendy Williams Show to talk about her upcoming projects and what she's been working on lately. In addition to TV and movie projects, Lohan shared that she has a club in Athens called "Lohan Nightclub" and then she's opening one in Mykonos.

"I figured, I've gone to enough, I should have my own," Lindsay laughed. "It's really fun, it's a fun place."

And in addition to having her own nightclubs, Lindsay is about to have her own island! The 31-year-old actress revealed to Wendy Williams that she's designing her own island in Dubai.