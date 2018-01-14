Khloe Kardashian Has No Time for This Revenge Body Participant's Tears: "You Don't Have to Fake Cry"

Joel wants revenge on the ex-boyfriend that left him high and dry, but is he getting revenge for the right reasons?

In this clip from Monday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian sits down with Joel as he tells his story about the ex that did him wrong

"I was always there when he needed me in the hospital. I was with him during the whole leukemia thing and he doesn't even care about me," Joel griped.

Joel's convinced that his ex, José, lost interest in him when he started gaining weight.

But Khloe didn't want Joel to lose weight just for his ex.