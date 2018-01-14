RETURNS
Khloe Kardashian Has No Time for This Revenge Body Participant's Tears: "You Don't Have to Fake Cry"

by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Jan. 14, 2018 9:00 AM

Joel wants revenge on the ex-boyfriend that left him high and dry, but is he getting revenge for the right reasons?

In this clip from Monday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian sits down with Joel as he tells his story about the ex that did him wrong

"I was always there when he needed me in the hospital. I was with him during the whole leukemia thing and he doesn't even care about me," Joel griped.

Joel's convinced that his ex, José, lost interest in him when he started gaining weight.

But Khloe didn't want Joel to lose weight just for his ex.

"It's not just about a hot body. My show is about mind, body and soul and really changing people from within and realizing that there's so much more to life than just an exterior," Khloe declared.

Joel maintained that he wasn't trying to put on a superficial façade and insisted that his hurt comes from confidence issues.

Khloe pushed Joel to dig deep, but when it came to the waterworks, KoKo was not feeling the fake tears.

"You don't have to fake cry just cause I said that. The tear was perfectly acting," Khloe scoffed. 

Meet Joel and check out his uncomfortable first meeting with Khloe in the clip above.

Watch brand new episodes of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sundays at 10e|7p only on E!

