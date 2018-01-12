A Look Back at Camila Cabello's Journey to Her Solo Album Debut

Following Cabello's dramatic exit from Fifth Harmony, the songstress decided to spend time with her dad.

The next day she took to Instagram to share her side of the story in a lengthy Instagram post.

"When I turned 15, I had the blessing of being put into a group with four very talented girls. We were five strangers that weren't even aware of each other's existence that were given a shot at one dream together," the 19-year-old "Work From Home" singer told her 8 million followers. "It's been almost five years and the most important chapter of my life this far. I am so proud of everything we've achieved together as a group and will always be proud of being a part of it."

But, to Cabello's surprise, her dream turned into a nightmare.

"I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing. The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour," Cabello wrote. "Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was ' leaving the group' is simply not true. Just like the other girls said in their statement about their plans, I had also planned to continue with my own solo endeavors in the New Year, but I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way."

"As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group. I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world and true happiness," she said. "Just as I said to them during those conversations, and just like I try to encourage you guys, I want to lead by example when I say to each of you guys to be courageous in the pursuit of what makes your heart pound and what makes you come alive with purpose."

"Next year I will be working on my own music and giving you a big chunk of my heart," she promised her followers. "To our amazing fans, I will always be so thankful for the opportunities being in this group has given to me. I am even more thankful for the times that we've gone to get frozen yogurt together and talk about music, for the times we've locked eyes during a lyric, for the hugs that put pieces back together in both of us, for more love than I can put into words, and for showing me the way to myself."

"You took five ordinary girls and made their dreams come true—and together, us and you guys, we've written an amazing story—of girls from all different cultures, backgrounds, colors, shapes, languages, music tastes, all going for one dream—a dream I will never forget. The memories we've made together will last a lifetime," she wrote. "Now I gotta walk the walk. I have always encouraged you to be fearless, to live your life in the name of love and to do what makes you happy. And scary as it is to take the leap, I am excited and full of joy because I know that no matter what happens, I am following my heart. I hope to see you on my journey."