Could Big Little Lies Season 3 Happen?

Big Little Lies season two is finally, definitely happening after a long period of speculation, but what about a third season? Season two, which was not originally planned according to those involved in making the original miniseries, has yet to begin production but that hasn't stopped people from thinking about the future of your favorite citizens of Monterey, California.

"Everybody involved is so busy that it's hard to imagine aligning everybody's schedule again," HBO's president of programming Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter. "The fact that we were able to get season two together is a small miracle. Could we do it again? Who knows?! It's a great group. They love working together and they're really fun to work with. But everybody is really busy. So let's see."