Taylor Swift's "End Game" Video Decoded: Spot the Easter Eggs

Ssssscore another video hit for Taylor Swift!

The singer released her new music clip "End Game" on Thursday. Her longtime collaborator Joseph Kahn directed the video, which features Ed Sheeran and Future and shows Swift partying in Miami, Tokyo and London, where she attends a New Year's Eve bash.

Parts of the video appear to be tributes to her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, and cats, Meredith and Olivia.

The singer also includes snake imagery; Swift's critics have often branded her a snake. Her music comeback this summer was preceded by a purging of her social media pages and black-out of her website, followed by the unveiling of a three-part video that made the moving image of a slithering snake.

The track "End Game" is featured on Swift's 2016 album Reputation. Check out Easter Eggs found in the video: