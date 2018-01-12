The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Features Ramona Singer (Seriously!), Fights Over Foyers and Lots of Screaming

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season eight reunion has a special guest, and we're not talking about Kim D. or Danielle Staub. The Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer makes an appearance…via phone.

Ramona calls RHONJ star Melissa Gorga and Andy Cohen picks up during this reunion faux pas. "I put it on airplane mode!" Melissa says before handing her phone over.

"Ramona?" Andy says.

"Yes, who am I speaking with?" she asks.

"You're speaking with Andy Cohen," he says.

"Oh my god, Andy. Why are you answering the phone?" she wonders.

"Because we're in the middle of the f—king Jersey Housewives reunion," he says.